Fire that damaged 22 boats at Indiana marina likely due to electrical malfunction

CELESTINE, Ind. — An investigation has found that a fire, that damaged or destroyed nearly two dozen boats at a marina on Patoka Lake in southern Indiana, was likely due to an electrical malfunction.
Smoke was seen coming from one of the boats docked at Hoosier Hills Marina around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2021.
Marina staff reportedly tried to put out the fire. They even moved two boats away from the dock to create a fire break. Despite their best efforts, the fire spread. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
The fire damaged or destroyed a total of 22 boats and caused an estimated $2.5 million worth of damage.
Indiana Conservation Officers and the Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office concluded their investigation into the fire in June. They say the fire was accidental in nature and most likely caused by an electrical malfunction.