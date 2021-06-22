Fire that damaged 22 boats at Indiana marina likely due to electrical malfunction

The fire damaged or destroyed a total of 22 boats and caused an estimated $2.5 million worth of damage.

CELESTINE, Ind. — An investigation has found that a fire, that damaged or destroyed nearly two dozen boats at a marina on Patoka Lake in southern Indiana, was likely due to an electrical malfunction.

Smoke was seen coming from one of the boats docked at Hoosier Hills Marina around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2021.

Marina staff reportedly tried to put out the fire. They even moved two boats away from the dock to create a fire break. Despite their best efforts, the fire spread. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

