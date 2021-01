Firefighters extinguished the fire in the vacant house within 30 minutes, but not before it damaged the house next door.

INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy fire in a vacant house on Brookside Parkway Wednesday spread to a neighboring home, displacing two residents on the east side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters arrived just before 8 p.m. and took a defensive approach due to a roof collapse.

They extinguished the fire in the vacant house within 30 minutes, but not before it damaged the occupied house next door.

Two people were displaced, but nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.