5 hospitalized after electrical fire at Pendleton prison

PENDLETON, Ind. — Five people were taken to the hospital after an electrical fire broke out at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

According to the Indiana Department of Correction, the fire started in the afternoon. None of the people taken to the hospital were incarcerated.

DOC did not share the size of the fire or what condition the five people who were injured are in.

A DOC spokesperson said the fire is under investigation.

The Pendleton Correctional Facility is a state prison located in Madison County about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.