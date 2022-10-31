Lebanon CVS damaged by fire

The fire originated in a trash can at the building's front door and spread to the awning and front of the building, fire officials said.

LEBANON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a CVS in Lebanon Sunday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., crews responded to the store in the 200 block of South Lebanon Street, near the intersection with East South Street, for a report of a fire.

The fire was brought under control in roughly 10 minutes with no injuries reported.

The Boone County Health Department responded to the scene due to the food products and medications stored in the building. There was no estimate of the monetary damage to the building as of late Sunday.