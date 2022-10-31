x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lebanon CVS damaged by fire

The fire originated in a trash can at the building's front door and spread to the awning and front of the building, fire officials said.

More Videos

LEBANON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a CVS in Lebanon Sunday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., crews responded to the store in the 200 block of South Lebanon Street, near the intersection with East South Street, for a report of a fire.

The fire originated in a trash can at the building's front door and spread to the awning and front of the building, fire officials said.

The fire was brought under control in roughly 10 minutes with no injuries reported.

Credit: City of Lebanon Fire Department

The Boone County Health Department responded to the scene due to the food products and medications stored in the building. There was no estimate of the monetary damage to the building as of late Sunday.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out