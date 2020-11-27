Fire does extensive damage to N. Harding Street church

No one was inside Greater Zion Fellowship Community Church at the time of the blaze.

INDIANAPOLIS — It took more than an hour for crews to extinguish a fire at a church northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

The fire at Greater Zion Fellowship Community Church, 2440 N. Harding St., was reported at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday.

After the first trucks arrived, additional firefighters were called to assist.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire. The congregation has been meeting in online services since June.

No injuries were reported.