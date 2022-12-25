Family of 4 displaced by Columbus house fire Sunday

Crews were called to the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. Christmas Day.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a Columbus home and displaced a family of four.

A Columbus Fire Department spokesperson said in a media advisory that crews were called to the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. Flames and smoke were coming from the house when the first trucks arrived.

The family was able to evacuate the home but medics checked them for possible smoke inhalation. None of them were hospitalized.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze in extremely cold temperatures.