Lakeside Pointe at Nora clubhouse heavily damaged in morning fire

Saturday morning's fire at the Lakeside Pointe clubhouse did not spread to residential units.

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire heavily damaged the clubhouse of the Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartment complex.

Fire crews were called to complex in the 9000 block of College Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Heavy fire was coming from the two-story clubhouse, and Indianapolis Fire Department command called for a second alarm just after 7 a.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 45 minutes, and before it spread to any residential units in the complex. But the building that houses the apartment's offices collapsed and was destroyed.

There were no injuries reported by IFD.

Investigators have not said what may have caused the fire.