Fire destroys Anderson home

ANDERSON, Ind — A fire destroyed an Anderson home Thursday.

Englewood firefighters were asked to assist Anderson crews at a two-story home that was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were at the scene for several hours.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family on this devastating loss," the Edgewood Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Other assisting agencies included East Madison Fire Territory, Pipe Creek Township Fire, Alexandria Fire, Lapel Stoney-Creek Township Fire, Pendleton Fire, Lafayette Township Fire and Madison County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency.