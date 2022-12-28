Fire damages Greenfield shelter house

Police said the fire Wednesday morning damaged a lot of the building, but thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A fire damaged a shelter house in Greenfield Wednesday morning.

The Greenfield Police Department said a fire at Riley Park Shelter House, located at 210 Apple St., started around 9:15 a.m.

Police said the fire damaged a lot of the building, but thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

Police also confirmed the fire did not happen at the nearby Patricia Elmore Center/Day Care and confirmed everyone there is safe.

Apple Street was closed Wednesday morning as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the City of Greenfield's website, the Riley Park Shelter House is available for rent year-round as a 2,160-square-foot enclosed building.