Fire damages beauty school on Indianapolis' south side

Firefighters were called to the 3800 block of East Southport Road shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A beauty school on Indianapolis' south side sustained significant damage in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Empire Beauty School in the 3800 block of East Southport Road, near Interstate 65, shortly before 2 a.m.

A caller said there was a fire in the woods, and crews discovered flames coming from the building when they arrived, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.