Crews hampered by gusty winds, bitterly cold temperatures at northwest side house fire

A fire department spokesperson said a car fire in a garage spread to other parts of a two-story home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Cold temperatures and gusty winds hampered efforts by firefighters at a northwest side house fire late Thursday.

Crews were called to the 9200 block of Clemson Street just before 10 p.m. on a report of a car fire in a garage. The flames spread to other parts of the two-story house.

A fire department spokesperson said two adults were inside the home at the time of the blaze but were able to safely evacuate.

As many as 35 firefighters had to deal with wind, bitter cold and blowing snow. One of the water supply lines froze during the firefight.

We're working to learn what sparked the fire and a report on the extent of damage.

No injuries were reported.