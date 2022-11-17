Fire chief: 2 killed in Clay County house fire

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340.

BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire.

According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.

Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard told WTWO two people had died after the blaze.

Barnard said they got assistance from multiple agencies in fighting the fire. The state fire marshal was also called to investigate.

