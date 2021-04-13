Fire causes extensive damage to Bargersville duplex

The occupants of the home escaped without injury.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Fire in a Johnson County double residence left extensive damage late Monday.

The blaze in a duplex in the 2900 block of Beckenham Way, near State Road 135 and Stones Crossing Road, was reported around 9:15 p.m.

Fire and heavy smoke were visible when firefighters arrived.

A Bargersville Fire Department spokesperson said it took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The occupants of the home escaped without injury and no one else was hurt.

The fire, which was ruled accidental, left an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Bargersville firefighters were assisted by crews from White River Township and Greenwood.