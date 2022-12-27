Fire causes extensive damage to house on Indianapolis' south side

Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Bacon Street, near East Troy Avenue and I-65, shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Indianapolis' south side Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Bacon Street, near East Troy Avenue and I-65, shortly after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

Fire officials told 13News that a family of two lived in the home. Only one person was inside at the time when they were woken up by smoke alarms and saw fire coming from the attic before evacuating with two dogs.

Firefighters worked for nearly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported.