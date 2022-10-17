x
Fire causes extensive damage to Greenfield apartment building

Crews responded to the Greenfield Crossing Apartments around 1 a.m. Monday.
Credit: WTHR/Matt Whisner

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A overnight fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building in Greenfield.

Crews responded to the Greenfield Crossing Apartments, near the intersection of East New Road and North State Street, shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters worked for multiple hours to get the fire fully under control. 

At least one apartment building sustained heavy damage. It was not immediately clear how many residents may have been displaced or if anyone was injured.

Check back for updates.

Credit: WTHR/Matt Whisner

