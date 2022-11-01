Firefighters battle blaze at Brown County State Park

Fire crews spent the night battling the blaze, but eventually had to stop late Sunday night due to safety reasons. They continued work Monday morning.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A fire broke out at Brown County State Park on Sunday and continued well into Monday, burning an estimated 100 acres.

The brush fire started at around 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the park, away from any buildings or structures.

Fire personnel from local departments, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Department of Conservation arrived shortly after the fire began.

They assessed the fire as large, but slow-moving.

Fire crews spent the night battling the blaze, but eventually had to stop late Sunday night due to safety reasons, Indiana DNR said.

A 10-person crew returned at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. Indiana DNR said that due to the challenging terrain, they would be primarily working the fire and didn't ask for any additional help from local fire departments.

The crew's goal was to have the fire under control Monday.

By 2 p.m. the fire had grown to about 100 acres, according to the Brown County Volunteer Fire Department.

As of 5:15 p.m., a fire line had been established around the entire fire. It's unclear if this effort worked in putting the fire out or getting it under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.