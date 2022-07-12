Lawrence North High School fire 'intentionally set,' students sent home early

Dr. Dana Altemeyer, the school district's director of communications, said later today she intends to provide an update on the status of school tomorrow.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters say a fire at Lawrence North High School – that prompted early dismissal – was intentionally set.

Firefighters were called to the school at around 11:30 a.m. for a fire in a second-story boy's bathroom. Fire investigators say the fire was started in a paper towel dispenser.

The incident has been turned over to the Lawrence Police Department.

When firefighters arrived, no fire was showing from the building. The fire set off the school's sprinkler system at 11:45 a.m.

Firefighters said when it was all said and done, there was damage from residual smoke and water in the second-floor hallway.

The school district said all students and staff were safely evacuated.

Parents had the option to pick their students up from school at the south end of the building by Door 15.

All other students who weren't picked up by parents, were picked up by buses near the football stadium.