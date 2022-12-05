x
Indianapolis firefighters respond to downtown building fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to reports of a fire coming from the top of an apartment building in downtown Indianapolis.

The fire started shortly before 1 p.m. at a building in the 900 block of North Meridian Street, near Ninth Street.

There were heavy flames and smoke on top of the building.

13News has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

