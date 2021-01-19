Finding hope and inspiration while honoring Dr. King

Several people visited the Kennedy-King Memorial near downtown Indianapolis Monday to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several dozen members of College Park Church met at the Kennedy-King Memorial in Indianapolis Monday morning to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Kelly Royster brought her three children.

"We wanted to see the monument and reflect on where we are as a society, where we came from and what we're continuing to do to seek justice and peace in our nation," Kelly said.

"Dr. King was going for equality for everyone and no segregation. I think we should follow his lead and help with the bad things going on," said Royster's son, Wade.

Abie Robinson was surprised and heartened to see so many at King Park for an unscheduled or unofficial event.

"It lets you know there are more positive than negative people in this country," he said.

The park is where Robert F. Kennedy, in Indianapolis for a campaign rally on the evening of April 4, 1968, learned of and shared the news of King's assassination.

Robinson, then 24, stood among the crowd shocked, angry and devastated.

He said by the end of Kennedy's six-minute speech, "you came to the understanding of what Martin Luther King gave up his life for and to understand that any time you make a stand against something as hateful as racism and bigotry, that you are going to have to pay a price and he paid that price along with Kennedy."

But Robinson stressed, "as history has proven, you cannot kill one person and kill a dream or ideal."

While King inspired significant changes from desegregation to the right to vote, Robinson said there's still so much to be achieved.

"When I think about '68 and now, it seems for every advance we make, we take steps backward," he said, referring to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a chilling reminder that King's message is as relevant today as it was in the 1950s and 1960s.

"It's the same message I learned that night, love is stronger than hate," he said. "No matter how long hate resists change, love overpowers it."

Robinson said King inspired him to a life of service and giving back to his community. He managed King Park for several years before retiring last month.