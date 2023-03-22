Financial assistance will be available for some Duke Energy customers

Over the last five years, Duke Energy said they have have supported more than 12,000 Indiana households, with more than $3 million in energy bill assistance.

INDIANA, USA — More than $300,000 in financial assistance is available to Duke Energy Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills, the company announced Tuesday.

The funding is made possible through Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund, which brings together customers and communities to help individuals and families in need.

Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account.

The company said they also work in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute assistance funds.

Customers should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

Customers interested in helping their neighbors in need will also soon be able to make a donation to the Share the Light Fund by rounding up their monthly bill amount to the nearest dollar.

In an effort to expand support for low-income customers, Duke Energy Indiana will also begin reducing the security deposit amount for customers eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

When Indiana’s winter disconnection moratorium ends March 15, LIHEAP-qualified customers carrying a past-due balance will be auto-enrolled in a special, extended installment plan.