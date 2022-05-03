x
Fifth Third Bank surprises new parents with 529 college savings plan donation

The bank gave $1,053 to Indianapolis-area families of babies born on May 3.
Credit: Eskenazi Health
IndyCar driver Graham Rahal surprises a new mom at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis with a donation to a 529 college savings plan.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fifth Third Bank gave back to Indianapolis-area babies Tuesday to celebrate May 3 — 5/3.

For more than 25 years, Fifth Third has celebrated 5/3 by giving back to the community. This year, the bank is helping families in the community prepare for the future by donating $1,053 to go toward a 529 college savings plan.

The bank, along with IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, surprised new parents of babies born May 3 at 20 health systems and hospitals around central Indiana. Families at Eskenazi Health, IU Health, Community Health Network, Ascension St. Vincent, Witham health, Hendricks Regional Health, Riverview Health and Hancock Health received care packages with a DoorDash gift card and a onesie, sleep sack and hat for the newborn.

