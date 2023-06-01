x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

15 residents displaced by east Indianapolis apartment fire

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. on Harbor Drive, near East 21st Street and North Post Road.
Credit: Indianapolis Fire Department
Firefighters battle an apartment fire on Harbor Drive on the east side of Indianapolis on June 1, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fifteen residents of an east Indianapolis apartment complex were displaced by a fire Thursday evening.

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. at an apartment on Harbor Drive, near East 21st Street and North Post Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing from the apartment, with the black smoke reportedly visible for miles.

The fire was marked under control around 7:15 p.m. Investigators said the fire was an accident, caused by grease on a stove.

One firefighter was taken to Methodist Hospital to be checked out for a slight injury.

In all, 15 residents were displaced by the fire, which damaged five units in the apartment building. IFD Victims Assistance is working with the management of the apartment complex to find shelter for those affected.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Lingering impact of gun violence across Indianapolis

Before You Leave, Check This Out