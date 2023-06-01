15 residents displaced by east Indianapolis apartment fire

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. on Harbor Drive, near East 21st Street and North Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fifteen residents of an east Indianapolis apartment complex were displaced by a fire Thursday evening.

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. at an apartment on Harbor Drive, near East 21st Street and North Post Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing from the apartment, with the black smoke reportedly visible for miles.

The fire was marked under control around 7:15 p.m. Investigators said the fire was an accident, caused by grease on a stove.

One firefighter was taken to Methodist Hospital to be checked out for a slight injury.