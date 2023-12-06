FEMA, SBA remind Hoosier tornado victims of deadline to apply for disaster loans

Time is running out to take advantage of funds to make repairs, and that's why the two agencies went to Whiteland Monday

WHITELAND, Ind. — Hundreds are still trying to recover from tornadoes that caused so much damage around Indiana back in March.

Time is running out to take advantage of funds to make repairs, and that's why FEMA and the Small Business Administration went to Whiteland Monday

You can see the repairs underway to tornado-damaged homes here in Whiteland, but there's still a lot more to go, and the deadline for disaster loans to help is just a couple days away. Now there's a push to make sure neighbors take advantage.

"If he would have been in that crib, he would have been hit by glass," said Brittany Hunt.

Her baby's room is still boarded up, nearly three months after an EF3 tornado hit the Hunt family home.

Repairs are set to start, but memories of the danger don't stop.

"The wind started to pick up and we just both got that gut feeling like we need to go get them," said Hunt. "I booked it upstairs and grabbed the baby and as I was leaving his room, it felt like suction."

She saved the baby upstairs as her husband got their toddler downstairs. Everyone took shelter in the bathroom.

"We'll never hesitate again," Hunt said. "I mean, had we waited I'd say probably a few minutes, it would have been a very different scenario."

Now they're focused on fixing the house, one of 179 damaged in Whiteland.

"I filed a claim with FEMA," she said.

Paperwork, insurance and help from the feds and state are all key to recovery.

"They're supposed to start on the roof tomorrow," said Hunt.

Homeowners and businesses can access low-interest loans to repair tornado damage. FEMA has already approved more than $1.8 million. More than 2,400 Hoosiers have applied for help. The deadline to register is Wednesday.

"Please come in, visit one of our centers and start an application in case you need it," said Francisco Sanchez, an administrator with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"Because you always have the opportunity to opt out of any acceptance, but you won't have the opportunity to opt back in if you haven't registered," added FEMA's Brian Schiller.

As for the Hunts, they plan to move back home in six months..