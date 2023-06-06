FEMA reaching out to Hoosiers impacted by March 31 tornadoes

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new update from FEMA for the hundreds of Hoosiers impacted by tornadoes earlier this year.
If you applied for federal assistance, you'll want to keep an eye on your mailbox. The agency is sending out postcards alerting those residents they're trying to reach.
If you have insurance, you'll need to submit those documents to FEMA as well. The agency says those documents could include letters showing what your settlement covered or if your claim was denied or delayed for more than 30 days.
You can do that by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or using the FEMA App.
Hoosiers in three impacted counties can get in-person help from FEMA specialists at a Disaster Recovery Center. The centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and are closed on Sundays. They will be open until 6 p.m. on June 14, the last day for tornado victims to register for assistance.
The centers are located at:
- 110 North Main Street, Sullivan, IN 47882
- 999 North Front Street, Whiteland, IN 46184
- 1749 Hospital Drive, Martinsville, IN 46151
You can find the Disaster Recovery Center nearest you using this tool.
In all, 12 Indiana counties were declared federal disaster areas after some 20 tornadoes touched down across the state on March 31, 2023. Anyone who sustained storm-related damages in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties at the time of the tornadoes can apply for assistance.