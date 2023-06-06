FEMA reaching out to Hoosiers impacted by March 31 tornadoes

If you applied for federal assistance from the March 31 tornadoes, you'll want to keep an eye on your mailbox.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new update from FEMA for the hundreds of Hoosiers impacted by tornadoes earlier this year.

If you applied for federal assistance, you'll want to keep an eye on your mailbox. The agency is sending out postcards alerting those residents they're trying to reach.

If you have insurance, you'll need to submit those documents to FEMA as well. The agency says those documents could include letters showing what your settlement covered or if your claim was denied or delayed for more than 30 days.

You can do that by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or using the FEMA App.

Hoosiers in three impacted counties can get in-person help from FEMA specialists at a Disaster Recovery Center. The centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and are closed on Sundays. They will be open until 6 p.m. on June 14, the last day for tornado victims to register for assistance.

The centers are located at:

110 North Main Street, Sullivan, IN 47882

999 North Front Street, Whiteland, IN 46184

1749 Hospital Drive, Martinsville, IN 46151

You can find the Disaster Recovery Center nearest you using this tool.