FEMA opens Morgan, Johnson County disaster recovery centers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials have announced the opening of two new disaster recovery centers to help people impacted by storms that hit the area on March 31 and April 1.

The centers are located at the Morgan County Fairgrounds at 1749 Hospital Dr. in Martinsville, and at 999 N. Front St. in Whiteland.

FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and representative of state agencies will be present to help with applications, answer questions and make referrals to various resources.

The centers will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FEMA plans to open more recovery centers soon, but said residents of Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties can visit any open center for help.

You can find a location near you by clicking here.

You can also apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You can also call 800-621-3362. Video relay service and captioned telephone service is also available.