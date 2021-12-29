Felicia Lawrence to join 13News as weekday anchor

Felicia Lawrence, who most recently co-hosted a morning news talk show in Chicago, will join the 13News team in January.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR is thrilled to announce the addition of Felicia Lawrence to the 13News family!

Lawrence will join 13News as a weekday evening anchor, alongside Scott Swan and Anne Marie Tiernon.

"WTHR is a legacy station that means something to this community. I’m excited for this new experience," Lawrence said. "I look forward to growing with this community, meeting people and telling their stories."

The Chicago native has nearly a decade of experience in the television industry, from reporting and anchoring local newscasts to most recently co-hosting morning news talk show "The Jam" at WCIU-TV (The CW).

Lawrence has also worked as an anchor/reporter at WJZY-TV (FOX) in Charlotte, North Carolina; KSN-TV (NBC) in Wichita, Kansas; and KODE-TV (ABC) in Joplin, Missouri.

"Felicia is a journalist who understands that you have to meet today’s news viewers where they are," 13News News Director Jeff Rosetti said. "You can’t just read a list of facts to them and call it a day. You need to engage them on the stories and conversations that shape their lives. That’s what Felicia Lawrence will be bringing to Indianapolis."

Outside of work, Lawrence is passionate about community, female economic empowerment and inspiring others to be their best selves. She graduated summa cum laude from North Carolina A&T State University and is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and the National Association of Realtors.

Lawrence will join the 13News team in late January.