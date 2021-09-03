x
Spontaneous couples can tie the knot in Conner Prairie's sunflower fields this weekend, and a photographer is included

For $1,900 couples can say "I do" in front of a sunflower field with up to 50 guests in attendance. The package also includes a photographer, live music and more.
FISHERS, Indiana — If you're ready to tie the knot with your significant other and don't want to wait, Conner Prairie is holding the event for you. 

Conner Prairie is hosting "pop-up weddings" in 2-hour time slots this weekend for $1,900. 

Between Sept. 4-6, up to 50 guests can watch couples exchange vows in front of a backdrop of sunflower fields. The package includes an officiant, photographer, live musician, cake/cupcakes and sparkling wine toasts for all guests. 

Conner Prairie only has 11 reservation slots lefts. Interested couples should contact them at 317-776-6000 ext. 381. 

