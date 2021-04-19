FedEx not discussing safety measures at Indianapolis facility where 8 were killed in mass shooting

The company did say it is in the process of providing "direct financial support for funeral arrangements, hospital expenses, and other needs."

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx is turning down interview requests by 13News to discuss safety measures at the Indianapolis facility where eight employees were killed and five others wounded in a mass shooting.

The company would only release a statement reading:

"While we do not publicly disclose information about our security processes and procedures, the safety of our team members is our top priority at FedEx. FedEx Ground has a policy regarding employee conduct as well as workplace violence awareness and prevention procedures."

FedEx CEO Frederick Smith and President Raj Subramaniam did send a joint letter to staff on Monday.

"We continue to mourn the loss of our eight team members in Indianapolis. Four individuals remain in the hospital with injuries sustained during the attack. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers along with the families and friends of those who have died."

The letter goes on to list the victims:

Matthew R. Alexander, 32 years old

Samaria Blackwell, 19 years old

Amarjeet Johal, 66 years old

Jasvinder Kaur, 50 years old

Amarjit Sekhon, 48 years old

Jaswinder Singh, 68 years old

Karli Smith, 19 years old

John Weisert, 74 years old

The company said in the letter that it is offering grief counseling and support resources. It is also in the process of "providing direct financial support for funeral arrangements, hospital expenses, and other needs."