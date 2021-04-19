FedEx not changing employee cell phone policy

The 'no cell phone' policy is said to be standard in the industry.

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx says they will not repeal their warehouse cell phone policy in the wake of last week’s deadly mass shooting in Indianapolis.

Family members were waiting for hours Thursday night trying to reach of their family members still inside the FedEx building where eight people were killed.

Several employee family members told 13News their loved ones could not reach them because of a FedEx company policy barring workers from carrying their cellphones into the facility.

"It's been a long night. I haven't received a call from my dad in...it's overwhelming," said Fatimah Omotoso.

"I'm kind of lost here with not being able to get a hold of him," father Scott Harrington said early Friday.

"We couldn't get a hold of either one of them, so we came down here as fast as we could, because I didn't know what else to do," said Matt Connors.

FedEx sent a statement Monday to 13News:

“To support safety protocols and minimize potential distractions around package sortation equipment and dock operations, cell phone access within certain areas of FedEx Ground field operations is limited to authorized team members. Our cell phone policy is based on workplace safety considerations and we believe continues to be in the best interests of our team members while they are on duty.”

A shipping industry consultant told 13News the "no cell phone" policy is standard for most companies.

"The people working there have to be totally focused on paying attention to those packages moving and having a cell phone in the building would be a distraction and unsafe for the employees," said Satish Jindel with ShipMatrix.

Jindel did suggest that landline phones be made available to employees on shift.

Harrington was able to reach his son Thursday night, but said he has a different suggestion.