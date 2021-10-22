Avon plays ball, remembers FedEx shooting victim with scholarship fund

A Matt Alexander Memorial Baseball Fund was established, with $1,600 going to an Avon high school graduating baseball player each year.

AVON, Ind. — Six months after the Indianapolis FedEx shooting, the Avon community is helping one family make sure the legacy of one of its own lives on this weekend.

Matt Alexander was a baseball fanatic. He grew up playing at the Avon Junior Athletic Association and played baseball for Avon High School.

A Matt Alexander Memorial Baseball Fund was established, with $1,600 going to an Avon High School graduating baseball player each year.

Zander’s inaugural Memorial Tournament goes through Saturday and Sunday with games all day and an online silent auction.

Alexander was one of eight people killed in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting on April 15. He was 32.