FedEx holding hiring events Thursday at multiple central Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx is prepping for the upcoming holiday shopping season by hiring thousands of workers, including here in central Indiana.

Positions include package handlers, drivers and other support positions. FedEx said many seasonal hires could lead to full-time job opportunities as demand for services grows and networks expand.

In-person hiring events are taking place Thursday, Sept. 23 at the following locations in central Indiana:

FedEx Express at 6311 Airway Drive in Indianapolis from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

FedEx Supply Chain at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

FedEx Supply Chain at 1151 Perry Road in Plainfield from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FedEx Ground at 4111 Producers Drive in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

FedEx Freight at 4750 Decatur Blvd. in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and there is not a minimum education requirement.

Click here for more information or to apply online.