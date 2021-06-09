x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

FedEx Ground hiring 1,200 team members in central Indiana

Open positions are available for handlers to load and unload packages in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Kokomo, Lafayette and Zionsville.
Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren
In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, in Seattle. FedEx says its profit nearly tripled in its most recent quarter, despite winter weather that hobbled some of its facilities. Online shopping has surged during the pandemic as more people avoid going inside stores. That has made package delivery companies like FedEx in high demand.

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Ground is looking to hire more than 1,200 people at its central Indiana locations.

Open positions are available for package handlers to load and unload packages.

Warehouse package handler positions are open at the following locations:

  • Greenwood: 2157 Stacies Way
  • Indianapolis: 4111 Producers Drive
  • Indianapolis: 8951 Mirabel Road
  • Kokomo: 2360 E. North St.
  • Lafayette: 3815 David Howarth Drive
  • Zionsville: 10301 Bennett Pkwy.

According to FedEx, many of the positions could become full-time job opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand.

Interested applicants must be at least 18 years old. There are no minimum education requirements for the positions.

The Greenwood location is holding an in-person hiring event Wednesday, June 16 from 4-7 p.m.

Click here to apply online for open positions.

What other people are reading: