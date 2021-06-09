FedEx Ground hiring 1,200 team members in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Ground is looking to hire more than 1,200 people at its central Indiana locations.
Open positions are available for package handlers to load and unload packages.
Warehouse package handler positions are open at the following locations:
- Greenwood: 2157 Stacies Way
- Indianapolis: 4111 Producers Drive
- Indianapolis: 8951 Mirabel Road
- Kokomo: 2360 E. North St.
- Lafayette: 3815 David Howarth Drive
- Zionsville: 10301 Bennett Pkwy.
According to FedEx, many of the positions could become full-time job opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand.
Interested applicants must be at least 18 years old. There are no minimum education requirements for the positions.
The Greenwood location is holding an in-person hiring event Wednesday, June 16 from 4-7 p.m.
Click here to apply online for open positions.
