FedEx Ground hiring 1,200 team members in central Indiana

Open positions are available for handlers to load and unload packages in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Kokomo, Lafayette and Zionsville.

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Ground is looking to hire more than 1,200 people at its central Indiana locations.

Open positions are available for package handlers to load and unload packages.

Warehouse package handler positions are open at the following locations:

Greenwood: 2157 Stacies Way

Indianapolis: 4111 Producers Drive

Indianapolis: 8951 Mirabel Road

Kokomo: 2360 E. North St.

Lafayette: 3815 David Howarth Drive

Zionsville: 10301 Bennett Pkwy.

According to FedEx, many of the positions could become full-time job opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand.

Interested applicants must be at least 18 years old. There are no minimum education requirements for the positions.

The Greenwood location is holding an in-person hiring event Wednesday, June 16 from 4-7 p.m.

Click here to apply online for open positions.