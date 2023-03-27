The company said next year's transition will be seamless to customers.

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx is moving some of its maintenance operations to Indianapolis.

The company confirmed to 13News FedEx Express will move its heavy maintenance capability to its Indianapolis hub after the lease expires on their Los Angeles World Airports facility in June 2024.

"FedEx regularly evaluates its networks and makes adjustments to enhance service, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the cost to serve," the company said in a statement.

FedEx Express said the company has maintenance facilities around the world. Despite moving the maintenance facility to Indianapolis, FedEx will maintain operations in Los Angeles and said the transition will be seamless to customers.

The company announced last year they were closing the FedEx Supply Chain facility through the end of June 2023. At the time of that announcement, 179 people worked at the facility.