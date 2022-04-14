Federal transportation mask mandate will remain in place until at least May 3

Rules requiring masks on public transportation have been extended for an additional 15 days.

INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers poured in and out of Indianapolis International Airport Wednesday afternoon, many coming off of flights where masks will be required a little longer.

"I agree with it. I have no problem with it," said Roselie Louina.

"I hate it," said Shaquille Owens.

"I was fine with it, I didn't think it was a big deal," said Hugh Le.

That federal transportation mask mandate was extended Wednesday for an additional 15 days. That means until May 3, travelers will be required to continue to mask up on public transportation, planes and trains.

Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, medical director of infection prevention and antimicrobial Stewardship at Eskenazi Health, said she understands the decision.

"I would not want to lift the masks and then, two weeks later, put them back on," Kressel said. "I think that they are still looking somewhat cautiously at what's going on. You know, here in Indiana and most of the country, we are just so happy that cases are so low but we don't know how long this is going to last, and neither does the CDC."

The extension comes as COVID-19 cases globally in spots like the UK. Stateside, the BA.2- omicron subvariant now make up 86 percent of all new cases.

Please continue to wear your mask at IND.



Complimentary masks are available at the Guest Services desk if you need one. Thanks for doing your part to help combat the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/ulQIUI2Vi3 — Indianapolis Airport (@INDairport) April 13, 2022

Kressel said COVID-19 cases are low right now in Indiana, but it may not stay that way.

"What's going on in the East Coast and Europe tells us this isn't over," said Kressel. "So we need to stay alert, enjoy the lull, but be alert because things can change."

But when it comes to wearing masks, some are split on the benefits.

"I can't breathe in my mask," Owens said.

"I couldn't care less," Le said.

"It's good because the safety is number one, we don't want nobody to get sick because we lost so many people, we don't want that to happen," Louina said.

Kressel said data has shown masks have an impact on the rate of infection, and she said masks work best when everyone has them on.

"The more people around you are vaccinated, the more people around you wear masks, the more protected you are," Kressel said.