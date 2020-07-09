Federal judge recommends dropping charges in fatal Missouri duck boat accident involving Indy family

A document argues the case should be handled on the state level, not by federal courts.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge is recommending dismissal of the criminal charges against three men charged in a fatal duck boat accident two years ago.

Seventeen people died when a Ride the Ducks boat capsized on Table Rock Lake during a storm near Branson, Missouri. It was one of the deadliest boating accidents in American history.

Among the victims were nine members of one Indianapolis family.

Authorities indicted the Curtis Lanham, the general manager of Ride the Ducks Branson, and Charles Baltzell, the manager on duty, after the incident. They were charged with misconduct and neglect.

The boat's captain, Kenneth Scott McVee, was charged with misconduct for failing to properly assess incoming weather.