Federal judge blocks Indiana transgender sports ban

The judge ruled the 10-year-old child can play on the Indianapolis Public Schools girls' softball team.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana's law that bans transgender girls from grils' school sports teams, which will allow a 10-year-old transgender girl to play on her school's all-girls softball team while litigation continues.

In the order on Tuesday, Judge Jane Magnus Stinson ruled the child, who is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, can play on the Indianapolis Public Schools girls' softball team.

The ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit in April, on behalf of the child, challenging House Enrolled Act 1041, which went into effect July 1 and bans transgender girls from participating in school sports.

Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana, shared the following statement with 13News:

"When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from school sports, it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students – including trans people – on the basis of sex.

We are pleased that Judge Magnus-Stinson has recognized this and required that A.M. be allowed to play on her school’s softball team.

If other students are being denied the right to join a sports team at their school due to their transgender status, we encourage them to contact the ACLU of Indiana immediately."