FBI: Van described in Ohio AMBER Alert may be in Indiana

CANTON, Ohio — Federal investigators said Friday a vehicle sought in an Ohio AMBER Alert may be located in Indiana.
Police say the 5-year-old girl is believed to be with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett, who is driving a 1991 silver Ford Aerostar van with Michigan registration EHL7187.
The FBI did not elaborate on information they received that suggested the van might have been seen in Indiana.
Ana is described as 3 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry hair with blue eyes. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants
Stinnett is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Jackson Township police have issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of kidnapping and abduction.
Authorities say Stinnett was last seen wearing a maroon short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans, and authorities say surveillance photos taken Friday appear to show both him and his car at a gas station in Knox County, Ohio, northeast of Columbus.
Officials ask that anyone who believes they may have seen Ana, Johnathan or the car mentioned above, call 877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.
