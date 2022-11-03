FBI offering $10,000 reward in search for missing Carmel woman

Xavier Breland Jr. reported his wife, Ciera Breland, missing on Feb. 26.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward in the case of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland (Locklair).

The Carmel Police Department said the last known location of Ciera Breland (Locklair) was 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. in Johns Creek, Georgia at 7:17 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Previously, police had thought she was last seen between 10 and 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, which is near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street on Carmel's northwest side.

Ciera's husband, 37-year-old Xavier Breland Jr., reported her missing on Feb. 26. At that time, the Carmel Police Department reported Breland was last seen near a CVS at 146th Street on Baldwin Lane, near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street.

A billboard is going up in the Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek in hopes of soliciting more information on Breland's disappearance. Her family has also been distributing fliers in the area.

Carmel PD identified Xavier as a person of interest. He has not been criminally charged in relation to his wife's missing person case.

Xavier is currently in the Hamilton County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia for aggravated stalking against a woman who isn't his wife. He is currently awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Xavier has been extradited before. According to court records, he was arrested in 2007 on a fugitive warrant in Florida and sent back here to Indiana.

FBI agents in both Georgia and Indiana are assisting local authorities in the investigation.