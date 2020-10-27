Fazoli's giving away free breadsticks to customers at the end of the month

INDIANAPOLIS — Fazoli's is giving its patrons free food.
From Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, in honor of National Breadstick Day, restaurant chain is giving away six free breadsticks when fans unlock and redeem the special offer through the Fazoli’s App.
“When you ask people the first thing they think of when you say ‘Fazoli’s,’ the number one answer is ‘breadsticks,’” said Fazoli’s CMO Jodie Conrad. “National Breadstick Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate our delicious, famous breadsticks with our guests. In honor of National Breadstick Day, we want to give everyone a chance to indulge with the greatest breadsticks of all time. We’re celebrating with three days of free breadsticks! There’s no purchase necessary, just come and satisfy your craving for our famed breadsticks on a day that was truly made for Fazoli’s.”
Guests can redeem their offer in the drive-thru, when they order online at Fazolis.com for carryout or curbside pickup, or through third-party delivery! The brand is encouraging fans to help spread the word and share the breadstick love with their family and friends.
No purchase is necessary to participate.