Fazoli's giving away free breadsticks to customers at the end of the month

“When you ask people the first thing they think of when you say ‘Fazoli’s,’ the number one answer is ‘breadsticks,’” said Fazoli’s CMO Jodie Conrad. “National Breadstick Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate our delicious, famous breadsticks with our guests. In honor of National Breadstick Day, we want to give everyone a chance to indulge with the greatest breadsticks of all time. We’re celebrating with three days of free breadsticks! There’s no purchase necessary, just come and satisfy your craving for our famed breadsticks on a day that was truly made for Fazoli’s.”