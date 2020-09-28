Fazoli's adding wings with 7 sauce options to its menu

INDIANAPOLIS — Fazoli's is spicing up its menu with a new selection of wings.
Beginning Sept. 30, the Italian fast-food restaurant will rollout its wings under the new brand Wingville at all company locations.
Guests at Fazoli’s can choose from wings tossed in mild, medium, hot, honey BBQ, hot honey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic or Asian Chili sauce.
“We are very excited to debut wings,” said Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “Though we are an Italian brand, we wanted to expand and explore new ways to innovate our menu to provide guests with something they’d never expect from us. ... On the culinary side, our team has been working very hard to perfect our wing recipes, testing and evolving sauces to provide the best variety and flavor for our guests. This is only the beginning, and the new equipment opens up even more possibilities to continue to innovate and enhance our menu.”
Fried mozzarella skewers, toasted ravioli, Pasta chips, Italian nachos and fried zeppole are a few of the upcoming items the culinary team has planned to potentially add the the Fazoli's menu.
The wings will be available systemwide by spring 2021.