Father's Day events in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy Fathers Day to all dads this morning!

Here are some of the fun events happening today across Indiana to honor you.

You can celebrate at Victory Field later today as the Indians take on the Memphis Redbirds at 1:35 p.m.

The Father's Day package includes two box seats, a hat voucher, and a baseball for a post game catch on the field. Just don't forget your glove.

Indy Metro Church is celebrating Father's Day with a picnic at Brookside Park.

The fun starts at 10:30 a.m. with a worship gathering, followed by food and fellowship.

They'll also be holding a "Dad" outfit contest.

And Jazz & Wine On The Patio is returning for a special Father's Day experience.

It includes a special performance by recording artist B. Thompson.