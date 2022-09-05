x
Father and son killed in Hamilton County crash

Police said the crash happened early Saturday on State Road 32, east of Noblesville.
Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff's Department

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A father and son died in a weekend crash in Hamilton County

Police said the crashed happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on State Road 32, near Deshane Avenue. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy observed heavy black smoke in the area and found a Chevy Camaro in a creek bed. The Chevy was completely engulfed in flames and heavily damaged. Once the fire was put out, the bodies of an adult male and an unknown child were found inside.

Police said the car was traveling westbound on State Road 32 when it struck a road closed sign in the road and became airborne. Investigators believe the car would have been traveling at a high rate of speed as it crossed the creek and struck the abutment on the other side.

Police said multiple road closure signs were posted as construction is ongoing to replace a bridge.

Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Christopher A. Edwards and his 4-year-old son. Police believe Edwards lived in Tennessee, but is originally from Anderson.

