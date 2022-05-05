1 killed in Tippecanoe County crash

First responders found a truck in a ravine off Old State Road 25 near Lafayette late Wednesday night.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Tippecanoe County late Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 4800 block of Old State Road 25 in Lafayette shortly after 10 p.m. on May 4, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders arrived to find a 2005 Chevy service truck in a steep ravine on the west side of the road.

One person was extricated from the truck and medics performed emergency procedures, but died at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending an investigation by the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.