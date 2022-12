The shooting happened in the 300 block of West 31st Street, just south of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Sunday in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street, just south of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery and west of North Capitol Avenue.

Police who were called to the shooting arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.