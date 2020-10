It happened just after midnight on I-69 just north of I-465 on the northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-69 around the 82nd Street interchange early Thursday.

It happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of the highway.

Police haven't released any details but an INDOT traffic reporting database confirmed ISP was investigating a fatal crash.

Three lanes are blocked for the investigation but the interstate remains open.