INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after a fatal crash along Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' southeast side early Friday.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. along I-465 southbound, near the ramp from Interstate 74 to I-465.

All lanes of I-465 southbound are closed as of 5 a.m. Friday morning.