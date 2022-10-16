Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home

The man's van went down an embankment before stopping in a backyard near Keystone and Bloyd avenues on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County.

Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.

Police said bystanders helped the man until first responders arrived.

When officers got to the scene, the man was unresponsive inside his "severely" damaged van, state police said.

The man was extricated from the van and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash. State police said the investigation is ongoing.