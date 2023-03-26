Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down I-70 east by Indy airport

INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal crash between a motorcycle, a semi-truck and a car shut down a portion of I-70 and access to I-465 on Sunday.
First responders were called to a serious crash at around 7:30 p.m. on I-70 at the 71 mile marker, which is right by the Indianapolis International Airport between the exits for Ronald Reagan Parkway and I-465.
Indiana State Police said 911 callers were reporting a motorcycle, a semi and a car were involved and the motorcyclist was unresponsive.
The first trooper to arrive found a man lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. The trooper gave the man CPR and deployed and AED. However, despite the trooper's efforts, the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
ISP said there were no other injuries in the crash.
The crash shut down the collector ramp from Ronald Reagan and Ameriplex Parkway to I-70 eastbound, blocking access from I-70 eastbound to I-465.
Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists were still on the scene at 10 p.m. Sunday. ISP said investigators are expected to be on the scene for two more hours before the roadway is reopened.