Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down I-70 east by Indy airport

INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal crash between a motorcycle, a semi-truck and a car shut down a portion of I-70 and access to I-465 on Sunday.

First responders were called to a serious crash at around 7:30 p.m. on I-70 at the 71 mile marker, which is right by the Indianapolis International Airport between the exits for Ronald Reagan Parkway and I-465.

Indiana State Police said 911 callers were reporting a motorcycle, a semi and a car were involved and the motorcyclist was unresponsive.

The first trooper to arrive found a man lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. The trooper gave the man CPR and deployed and AED. However, despite the trooper's efforts, the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

ISP said there were no other injuries in the crash.

The crash shut down the collector ramp from Ronald Reagan and Ameriplex Parkway to I-70 eastbound, blocking access from I-70 eastbound to I-465.