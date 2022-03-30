Man dies in fire that broke out at Bloomington apartment complex

Authorities say a 43-year-old man died in an unattended cooking fire that spread to as many at five apartments.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man died in a large fire at a Bloomington apartment on Tuesday night.

Monroe County firefighters were called to an apartment complex just before 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Leonard Springs Road.

Callers told dispatchers they saw smoke coming out of the building and that residents were trying to evacuate other people living inside the complex.

When firefighters arrived, the southeast corner of the complex was up in flames. First responders knocked on doors and forced entry into apartments to evacuate residents as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

As they searched the building, firefighters found a resident who had died in the apartment where the fire started.

The resident was only identified as a 43-year-old man pending notification of his family, according to reporting from The Bloomingtonian.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for a minor injury and evaluation.

The Monroe Fire Protection District said an investigation into the fire found it was started by an unattended cooking fire that spread throughout the complex, with 3-5 units catching fire and several others sustaining smoke and water damage.

The state fire marshall's office has also been asked to investigate the fire, as is required when there's a fatality.

Those who were displaced by this fire are getting assistance from the local Red Cross.