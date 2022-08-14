Farmers Market raises funds to keep Irvington beautiful

The event is a seasonal project of the Irvington Garden Club.

INDIANAPOLIS — The sky was a little gray at times today but that didn't stop people from getting out and over to the Irvington Farmers Market.

The Irvington Garden Club runs the market at Ellenberger Park, 5301 East St. Clair Street.

It's their main fundraiser for the money they need to help keep the Irvington area beautiful.

There's a little bit of everything, from fresh produce to all sorts of shopping at the various booths, as well as good food and fun for the family.

"I think a lot of people do come and hook up and meet their friends and family, you know, even if its just to have a popsicle together or catch up for a few minutes. I think it brings people out," said garden club members Melanie Bellucci and Nancy Boettner.